OVER the last few days, there has been in increasing amount of airtime and a considerable amount of column inches devoted to the platinum anniversary of the British monarch. Much that I have heard and seen has been adulatory and uncritical. I hope that you might find space in your columns to remind your readers, especially your younger ones, that her accession to the throne was not without controversy in Scotland.

The choice (her choice? I know not) to adopt the title Elizabeth the Second was controversial and seen as a significant slight, not to say insult, to her northern kingdom, which had never before had an Elizabeth and could thus hardly have a Second. This helped to fuel republican sentiment and reawaken the independence movement – in the words of the Coronation Coronach, “Nae Liz the yin, nae Lillibet the twa, nae Liz will ever dae, and we’ll mak oor land republican in the Scottish breakaway”. Pillar boxes with the offending EIIR insignia were blown up by “Sky-high Joe” and the use of EIIR was dropped. As far as I am aware, this policy continues to the present day. Salt was rubbed into the wound in 1967 when the name of the Clyde-built Q4 was revealed to be Queen Elizabeth the Second. My father, a staunch Tory Unionist, was so indignant that he said he hoped it would sink.

Times have moved on and one wonders if such a gratuitous insult would be repeated nowadays. Surely there would be greater awareness of Scottish sentiment, not to say the rights and wrongs of such a decision.

Ken MacVicar, Lesmahagow.

* YOUR leader article ("Let us salute the Queen’s selfless devotion to duty", Herald View, February 5) says it all.

Quite an achievement; Charles and William have a hard act to follow.

It won’t get much better than this.

Brian D Henderson, Glasgow.

PROFLIGACY OF CMAL

FURTHER to Roy Pedersen’s letter (February 7), I would ask why the Government permits CMAL, deemed by a parliamentary report to be “not fit for purpose, to pursue antiquated, expensive policies and designs when the excellent examples of Pentland Ferries and Western Ferries are there to be seen to operate profitably, without Government subsidy, on our doorstep.

Where is Patrick Harvie, who should be a champion of the catamaran, which offers running costs in terms of capital and fuel consumption of some one-third that of CMAL-sourced monohulls? Some time ago I wrote to Mr Harvie on this subject without the courtesy of a reply.

The record of this Government on procurement is appalling and it continues to expend vast amounts of our money pursuing outdated concepts.

As Mr Pedersen has pointed out on a number of occasions, there has not been a lack of funding, rather it is the profligacy with which cash is spent. For example, why have a full catering facility on vessels with passage time of under one hour with all the attendant costs and requirement for crew accommodation? Why build a ferry for £90 million when a suitable equivalent may be built in one-third of the cost in one-third of the time? Time for radical change and more careful husbandry of taxpayers' money.

J Patrick Maclean, Oban.

DON'T KNOCK SCOTTISH ACCENT

I EMPATHISE totally with Amy Kinnaird (Letters, February 4) and we should remember that the Scottish pronunciation of "Standard English" has a much closer relationship between spelling and sounds than most English speakers of English. I may get pelters for this, but for example the "er" sound at the end of words is often an "a" as in "finga", "computa", and so on. I taught English as a foreign language in three different areas in Spain and never encountered any problems with my Scottish accent – Ooviously modified and at a slower pace. The Scottish "ch" and our clear use of "r" helped their understanding. It also helped with my Spanish communication.

So please, do not knock the Scottish language or any other non-Standard English accent. They all have a place to play in our increasingly diverse nation. Language is about communication, as we are now seeing with increased interest in British Sign Language. We should also never forget that around 70 per cent of our communication is by body language. Just watch a Glaswegian giving directions to a stranger.

Ian Smith, Symington.

BEWARE OF STORM FRAUDSTERS

MANY of us have suffered long power cuts, in my case 79 hours, and costs in the thousands of pounds to remove fallen trees and repairs to fencing not covered by insurance as a result of Storm Arwen.

Many have, like me, welcomed the compensation from SSEN. Be warned, I am now in receipt of calls from scammers pertaining to be from SSEN seeking bank details.

Alistair Moss, Doune.

AMBULANCE? HELP!

I’VE just spent a couple of pleasant days on staycation in the north-east of England. On the roads, I kept seeing these lime green vehicles with blue lights on the roof. Because they didn’t have Ambaileans written prominently all over their bodywork, it took me a couple of days to work out what they were.

Stuart Brennan, Glasgow.

ELBA ROOM

REGARDING recent correspondence on palindromes (Letters, February 5 & 7), it was said that Napoleon thus spoke on seeing for the first time a small island in the Mediterranean where he was due to be incarcerated: "Able was I ere I saw Elba."

Robin Johnston, Newton Mearns.

SLEEPING PARTNERS?

IN your television preview spot today ("From sand and sunshine to a prison cell", The Herald February 7), you tell us that last week Sheridan Smith played “a woman accused of sleeping with a 15-year old pupil”.

Given that the alleged incident happened in the toilet of a nightclub I would imagine very little sleeping went on.

I appreciate the need to avoid giving the vapours to your more sensitive readers but surely this must be the silliest euphemism available?

Forbes Dunlop, Glasgow.