A hillwalker who was reported missing in the Cairngorms left clues in the snow to help mountain rescue teams find him.

Braemar and Cairngorms mountain rescue teams were called on Monday after a 40-year-old man was reported missing.

The man had been unable to reach Aviemore on Sunday as he had planned due to high winds and sought shelter in a mountain bothy.

This morning, the mountain rescue teams which had been deployed were able to locate him after spotting his name in the bothy’s log book, and saw his name and arrows drawn in the snow.

Braemar Mountain Rescue Team said that the man had been well equipped and left a detailed route plan with his family of where he would be walking and camping in the Cairngorms lower glens.

With no mobile reception at Corrour Bothy, the hillwalker had tried his best to tell rescuers where he was heading.

The weather conditions meant that the signs he had left were luckily not covered over by more snow.

His clues, which were drawn using a walking pole, also meant rescuers could stop searching in another area and focus on the direction the arrows were pointed towards.

The rescue teams were stood down after the man managed to reach Braemar, where the first person he met was a member of the local mountain rescue team.

The man is now confirmed to be safe and well.