My dream Valentine’s Day would be to be whisked off to Venice, a plate of spaghettini alla vongole in our favourite restaurant followed by glass of champagne in St. Mark’s Square, serenaded by the musicians at the Caffè Levin.

As things go, we’ll be at home, so I’ll make the spaghettini; hopefully Philip will organise the music!

There is an ‘R’ in the month, traditionally a good time to eat Scottish clams and mussels. Most are rope grown or farmed but if they are not they may have grit that needs to be washed out before cooking.

There are a few rules that make sure the shellfish are good.

Buy from a fishmonger you know, or from the supermarket. Use them the day you buy them.

Rinse well in cold water. If you are using clams, I suggest you soak them 2 or 3 changes of water and lift them out of the water so that any grit that comes out of them is left behind. The last soak can be salted water which opens the clams and makes them throw out any remaining grit.

If the shells don’t open when you tap them, discard them as they nay be dead. Once cooked, always discard any that don’t open.

This recipe serves 2, I’m not feeding the band as well!

Ingredients:

180g spaghettini

200- 240g surf clams or mussels, de-gritted

2-3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 clove garlic, peeled and finely chopped

1 piece dried chilli, crushed

2-3 tablespoons flat leaf parsley finely chopped

½ glass dry white wine

Method:

Prepare a large pot of boiling salted water.

Add the pasta and push down into the water.

Use a wide shallow frying pan.

Add the chopped garlic and chilli and sauté to infuse the flavours.

Add half the chopped parsley, turn in the oil, and then add the white wine.

Allow the wine to boil fiercely until the alcohol evaporates and it no longer catches the back of your

throat. Adding the parsley at the start of the dish neutralises any unwelcome garlic smells.

Add the clams or mussels and toss in the oil.

Cook for 2-3 minutes until they start to open.

As soon as the pasta is firm to the bite, but still al-dente, use tongs to transfer it into the frying pan.

Toss everything together for a further couple of minutes until the pasta is cooked. Add some cooking water if needed.

Serve with the rest of the fresh parsley, plenty of fresh black pepper and a final swirl of extra virgin olive oil.

Mary Contini OBE is a writer and Director of Valvona & Crolla, Edinburgh, UK's original Italian delicatessen and Caffè Bar.

