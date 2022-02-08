A man has been found dead in the Springburn area of Glasgow this morning.
Police were called to Young Terrace at around 9.50am.
A 52-year old man was originally reported as injured, however on arrival emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene.
A photograph obtained by the Glasgow Times shows a larger police presence on the residential street this morning including multiple police vehicles and an ambulance.
A Police spokesperson said: “Around 9.50 am on Tuesday, 8 February 2022, police received a report of a man injured within a flat in Young Terrace, Springburn, Glasgow.
“Emergency services attended and the 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the death which police are treating as unexplained at this time.
“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”
