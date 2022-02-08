SCOTLAND is now "through the worst of this wave of Omicron", with the number of patients in intensive care with the virus falling to levels last seen in summer.

Nicola Sturgeon said the country is now "on a good track", although baseline measures including masks, vaccine passports, and advice to take lateral flow tests before socialising remain in place.

Ms Sturgeon said these were "basic precautions" which would help to keep virus rates down as normal life resumes and avoid the highest risk individuals being forced into "effective isolation".

The First Minister confirmed that the Scottish Government will publish its strategic framework setting out how Covid will be managed over the longer term on February 22.

It is expected to set out the future of measures such as testing, self-isolation, vaccination, vaccine passports and masks, as well as the cirucumstances under which additional restrictions including physical distancing may be reintroduced.

Updating the Scottish Parliament, Ms Sturgeon said: "After almost two years of this ordeal, I know getting back to normal for short periods followed by further disruption to our lives, is not what any of us want.

"A return to normal that is sustained is what we want and are striving for. That is what the updated Strategic Framework will be aiming to support."

Daily cases - based on PCR tests and self-reported positive lateral flow results - are now "broadly stable" at around 6000-8000 per day, while the number of patients in ICU with a recent positive Covid test has fallen to 18 - on a par with numbers seen last June.

Infections in the under-15 age group - which were previously rising despite an overall decline - have fallen by more than a quarter in the past week.

Ms Sturgeon added: "The situation now remains much more positive than it was at the turn of the year - and thanks to a combination of vaccinations, targeted protective measures and the responsible reaction of the public, it is much more positive than we feared it might be at this stage.

"It seems reasonable based on the data to conclude that we are now through the worst of this wave of Omicron."

