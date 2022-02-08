Oscar nominations for this year’s 94th Academy Awards have been unveiled today ahead of the ceremony which will take place in March.
Netflix’s The Power of the Dog is leading the way with 12 Oscar nominations, including Actor in a Leading Role for Benedict Cumberbatch, Best Picture and Directing for Jane Campion, as well as supporting nominations for Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee.
Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of sci-fi epic Dune followed closely with 10 nominations including Best Picture, Writing (Adapted Screenplay) and Film Editing.
Belfast and West Side Story each have seven Oscar nominations each.
Olivia Colman, Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrew Garfield are among the British acting nominees in the leading categories while Dame Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds are recognised in the supporting categories.
This year's nominees were announced today (February 8) by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross in a live stream from Los Angeles.
The Oscars will take place this year on Sunday, March 27 where, for the first time since 2018, the ceremony will have a host - but it has not yet been revealed by the Academy who this will be.
Which films received the most nominations?
- The Power of the Dog - 12
- Dune - 10
- Belfast - 7
- West Side Story - 7
- King Richard - 6
- Don't Look Up - 4
- Nightmare Alley - 4
- Drive My Car - 4
Here is the full list of nominations in each category this year.
Best Picture
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don't Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Directing
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Actor in a Leading Role
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick...BOOM!
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Actress in a Leading Role
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
- JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Judi Dench, Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- CODA
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
Writing (Original Screenplay)
- Belfast
- Don't Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
Cinematography
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Film Editing
- Don't Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick, Tick...BOOM!
Animated Feature Film
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs the Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
International Feature Film
- Drive My Car
- Flee
- The Hand of God
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
- The Worst Person in the World
Documentary Feature
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
- Writing With Fire
Music (Original Score)
- Don't Look Up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Parallel Mothers
- The Power of the Dog
Music (Original Song)
- 'Be Alive', King Richard
- 'Dos Oruguitas', Encanto
- 'Down to Joy', Belfast
- 'No Time to Die', No Time to Die
- 'Somehow You Do', Four Good Days
Sound
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Production Design
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
Costume Design
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Visual Effects
- Dune
- Free Guy
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
Documentary Short Subject
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Animated Short Film
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Live-Action Short Film
- Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
