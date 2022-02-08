BEN WHITE insists that his decision to commit to Scotland was instantaneous after Gregor Townsend got in touch to ask him to be part of this season’s Six Nations squad – and vindication arrived almost as quickly when he scored a try within six minutes of coming off the bench for his international debut as a temporary HIA replacement for Ali Price during Saturday’s victory over England.

It was a surreal moment for the 23-year-old scrum-half from Stoke-on-Trent who was once regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in English rugby, wearing the rose at under-17, under-18 and under-20 levels (captaining the side in the oldest of those age-bands).

He became the youngest player to play a Premiership match for Leicester Tigers when he made his debut against Harlequins in October 2015, aged just 17 years and 151 days, and went on to represent the senior England side in a non-cap match against the Barbarians in June 2019.

However, his career began to stall soon after that as he struggled to command game-time at Leicester ahead of Ben Youngs (who was England’s starting No 9 on Saturday), Premiership record appearance holder Richard Wigglesworth (who joined the club from Saracens during the 2020 close season) and up-and-coming youngster Jack van Poortvliet.

A switch to London Irish ahead of this season has re-invigorated White, and he revealed after his successful international bow that he had been in conversation with Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend for six months about committing to his grandfather’s homeland before being put on the spot ahead of the start of this Six Nations.

“When I was younger – under-14s and under-15s – I did Scottish Exiles with Rob Brierley down at Mount St Mary’s so I’ve always known I’ve had that Scottish connection if I wanted to try and go down that route,” he explained.

“Gregor had been in touch with me over the last six months and had Zoom calls, so I knew it was an option and that they were watching me.

“That was incredibly exciting and an honour just to get a call from Gregor to even potentially be involved. And to then get the call to say I’d be in the squad – I couldn’t quite believe it.

“When I got that phone call from Gregor, he was like: ‘You can have 24-48 hours to think about it’. I said: ‘I don’t need more than two seconds, mate, yes please!'

“It was amazing. I do have to pinch myself sometimes. I’m very proud to be here.”

White joined up with the squad for the first time two weeks out from the start of the championship and impressed enough to be named on the bench as the only uncapped player in the match-day squad for Saturday’s match, then when Price clashed heads with Sam Simmonds and needed to go off for assessment with barely 10 minutes played he was catapulted right into the heart of the action.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. His third touch in international rugby was to fire quick line-out ball infield for Sam Johnson to hit-up. His fourth touch was to send that fast ruck possession back the way it had come. And his fifth touch was to finish off the move by collecting an inside pass from Darcy Graham and streaking home for an excellent try which typified the clinical intelligence of the home side on one of the great days for Scottish Rugby.

“I just knew when I passed it to Hoggy that we might be on here and then Darcy cut a class line and I was just sprinting as fast as I could to make sure that I was with him,” he recalled. “You can run that line 50 times a year and not get it, but luckily Darcy’s footwork was amazing, and he put the pass on the money.

“The feeling … I mean words can’t describe it or do it justice, it was amazing.”

Five minutes later, White was on his way back to the touchline with Price cleared to return to the fray.

“I walked off and said to one of the lads: ‘That was the best 10 minutes of my life!’ If anything, getting on like that was good as it took away the nerves and angst of maybe waiting until the last 20 minutes.”

White’s involvement wasn’t quite over yet, because he was brought back on as a tactical replacement for the final 16 minutes, just after Marcus Smith had made it 17-10 to the visitors, and just before a sweeping passage of play – to which he contributed two crisp passes – led to Scotland’s match-squaring penalty try, soon followed by the Finn Russell’s penalty which sealed the win.

“It was an incredible experience – I don’t think words can do it justice,” the new cap reflected. “But it doesn’t mean anything if it’s not backed up with a result the following week [against Wales]. Our aim now is to push on and try to get a win in the Principality.”