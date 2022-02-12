Petra Palumbo Flagship Store

Wednesday-Sunday 10am-4pm (Monday and Tuesday by appointment). Free. High Street, Beauly, IV4 7BS

Sustainable homeware company Petra Palumbo have opened their flagship store in Beauly. The shop is located on the ground floor of the old bank building in the centre of the Highland village, which is the first stop on the North Coast 500. The shop features the company’s full online collection as well as a wide selection of in-store exclusives. The shop will be continuously changing to resemble different aspects of Petra’s life between living in the Highlands and London.

Under Celestial Sky

12-26 February. Free. Birch Tree Gallery, 23A Dunas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6QQ.

Carol Nunan is a printmaker from Northumberland and her new exhibition is on display at Birch Tree Gallery. As an artist, she takes her inspiration from wildlife and landscapes, often incorporating plant materials into her work. This latest exhibition was inspired by the Callanish standing stones and Neolithic marks.

Dine in Style at Harvey Nichols

14 February. Tickets from £50pp. Fourth Floor Brasserie, Harvey Nichols, 30, 34 St Andrews Square, Edinburgh, EH2 2AD.

For one night only, this Valentine’s Day, Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh are hosting an exclusive menu for guests to sample. Enjoy a four course meal accompanied by a complimentary glass of champagne, all for £50 per person.

Trinny London Pop Up

12 February-27 March. Free (tickets for consultation masterclass sold separately). Ground Floor, Harvey Nichols, 30, 34 St Andrews Square, Edinburgh, EH2 2AD.

If you’re looking for a special gift, Harvey Nichols is hosting a pop-up from Trinny London. This is the latest brand to grace the shop’s Beauty Hall and will be instore until the end of March. Shoppers can try and buy the whole Trinny London collection and discover their most exciting launches. There is also the opportunity for a one to-one Match2Me consultation with a makeup artist. Customers can also join Trinny London for masterclasses to learn some of Trinny’s tips and tricks.

Glass Ships in Bottles

12 February-15 May. Entry from £8.50. Scottish Maritime Museum, Castle Street, Dumbarton, G82 1QS.

This latest exhibition from the Scottish Maritime Museum tells the story of the highly skilled glassblowers of the 20th century. Facing unemployment after the decline of heavy industry in the 1970s, they began selling glass ships in bottles. The exhibition has been curated by Dr Ayako Toni, a glass artist and researcher at the National Glass Centre in Sunderland.

Valentine’s Open-Air Escape Game

12-14 February. Tickets from £7.50. Glasgow city centre.

For a different take on a Valentine’s Day date try out this open air escape game. Travel round the city, taking in picturesque places as well as answering clues and completing challenges. Throughout the game you’ll also visit popular as well as hidden locations throughout Glasgow while discovering stories about them.

Royal Scottish National Orchestra: John Williams at the Movies

12 February. Tickets from £19. The Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, G2 3NY.

Join the Royal Scottish National Orchestra for a full-scale tribute to movie composer John Williams. With scores under his belt such as Star Wars, Superman, E.T. and Schindler’s List, to name a few, it’s no wonder he’s had over 50 nominations and five awards. Hear all of these fan favourites as well as many more at this tribute to a composing great.

The First Tingles of Spring

12-20 February. Tickets from £11. Almond Valley Heritage Centre, Millfield, Livingston, EH54 7AR.

Head along to the Almond Valley Heritage Centre for your first taste of Spring. Families can dash around the farm in search of some of the first signs of spring. Afterwards, head inside to the museum to have a go at creating some springtime crafts.

Alan Carr: Regional Trinket

12-13 February. Tickets from £25. Alhambra Theatre, 33 Canmore Street, Dunfermline, KY12 7NX.

After four years without touring, Alan Carr is back on stage for his latest tour. Looking back at his star-studded wedding day, the lows of lockdown and everything in between. This week, he’ll be bringing the show to the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline.

Milton Jones in Milton: Impossible

16 February. Tickets from £27.50. Pavillion Theatre, 121 Renfield Street, Glasgow, G2 3AX.

Another comedy show, this one from Mock the Week panellist Milton Jones. Milton reveals the truth about being an international spy, before receiving a disappointing new identity that forced him to appear on Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo. See for yourself whether this show is just gloriously daft nonsense, or if there’s a deeper meaning.

