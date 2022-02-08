LEE McGREGOR admits he is ready to make up for lost time when he returns to the ring against Diego Alberto Ruiz in London on Friday.

The European, British and Commonwealth bantamweight champion has seen his last two fights fall through but he is determined to make a statement against the Argentinean at York Hall.

McGregor had been due to defend his continental title last December against Narek Abgaryan but the bout fell through due to injury and his dad being knocked down by a truck.

A mouth-watering rematch with Kash Farooq had also been on the cards for April before his fellow Scot announced his shock decision to retire from the sport on medical advice.

But now McGregor has his full focus on Ruiz (23-4) in a super bantamweight contest as he eyes a big 2022.

The unbeaten McGregor, who has not fought since successfully defending his European title against Vincent Legrand in Belfast last August, said: “I’m excited to get back in the ring, it’s been a while.

"There’s been a few hiccups along the road. Nothing smooth, as usual, with me.

“Abgaryan was a voluntary defence. We wanted to get one in before the Kash Farooq rematch, which was done for April.

“It was a case of getting a good defence in; a solid enough fight, and pushing on from that. Obviously when that Kash Farooq fight fell through, things changed.

“It got to the stage, Christmas is out the way, it’s a new year. I’d picked up an injury towards the end of the year.

“We were trying to decide what to do, then we thought, let’s get out ASAP.

“We thought, get 10 rounds, 122 pounds, not a championship fight. With me being big at the weight, there’s no point going down to championship weight when it’s not a championship fight.”

McGregor is hoping for a productive night on Friday as he moves closer to fighting for world titles.

Speaking to the Ring, he added: “I’m looking forward to a tough test, one that will hopefully make a statement, and push onto bigger and better things in 2022.

“He comes and has a go. He comes to win. You don’t want anyone coming just to pick up a paycheck and leave.

“I need to be on my game. I want to go in there and put on a dominant performance and make a big statement. I want to showcase what I’ve been working on in the gym and deal with this guy in devastating fashion.

“It looks like there’s going to be a big fight after this, probably May, June.

“I’m just waiting on some more confirmation. I’m focused on this one, but I know my team have got something spicy lined up for me.”