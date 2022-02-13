What is it?

A smart body measuring tape with comprehensive tracking features.

Good points?

This handy gadget offers a simple and convenient way to measure your body dimensions accurately and consistently. The closed loop of tape expands to record either length or circumference.

The Renpho smartphone app, when combined with the tape measure, allows you to track progress, for example, whether you are building muscle or losing fat. The data history can then be used as a motivational tool or simply to confirm whether self-set targets are being hit or missed.

Most body area circumferences can be measured and tracked, including the neck, bust, biceps, thigh, waist and calves.

Renpho Smart Tape Measure

The app can also be used to overlay data from other Renpho products, such as their smart scales, which gives even greater detail on how exercise or eating habits are shaping your body

A large LCD screen provides clear and easy-to-read results. The retractable easy-lock mechanism negates the fiddly nature of trying to grasp a measuring point in your fingers or have someone else assist, helping remove the margin of error typical when using traditional tape measures.

Bad points?

There is a bit of knack to engaging the retraction button while holding the tape straight, but after a few tries you should quickly get the hang of it.

Best for ...

Those looking for a fool-proof way to measure their body dimensions in an accurate and easily repeatable way.

READ MORE: A forensic eye: Val McDermid unpicks our fascination with gritty TV crime dramas

Avoid if ...

You lack basic flexibility as you could find it tricky to manoeuvre the closed hook tape under your feet and up to the thighs.

Score: 9/10.

Renpho Smart Tape Measure, £29.99 (uk.renpho.com and amazon.co.uk)