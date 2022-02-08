A MAJOR Glasgow road is set to shut for eight days for filming later this week, and public transport services are being impacted by the closure.
Glasgow has been the scene of a superhero makeover in recent weeks with the set of Batgirl filming in various locations across the city.
Filming for other films such as Indiana Jones and The Batman have also occurred over the past year with the city raking in a record figure of £42.4 million in film revenue.
There is no sign of major movie productions stopping in Glasgow and the latest set will now see Glassford street shut for a period of eight days.
The busy city centre road will be closed from Friday February 11 until Saturday February 19.
First Buses have announced all of their timetable changes in the area on their website ahead of the closure.
Information taken from Glasgow City Council’s website also suggests that more closures will take place in the city centre during the end of February and into the beginning of March on Hanover Street and George Square South.
⚠️ SERVICE UPDATE ⚠️— First Glasgow (@FirstinGlasgow) February 8, 2022
Glassford Street
City Centre
To allow for filming, on Friday 11th February 07:00 until Saturday 19th February 17:00 Glassford Street will be closed. Services below will be diverted. pic.twitter.com/0hly91pIV9
The following First Bus services being diverted are:
Services 1, 1A, 1B, 1C, 1D, X4 towards Jamaica Street
Normal route Argyle Street at Jamaica Street, right Jamaica Street, left Clyde Street, Bridgegate, left King Street, left Osborne Street or X4 left Stockwell Street, left Stockwell Place.
Services 2, 18, 60, 60A, 61, 240, 255, 263 towards Glasgow Cross
Normal route Ingram Street at Glassford Street then continue Ingram Street right High Street left Gallowgate, normal route.
Services 6, 7A, 21, 75, and 267 towards Gorbals Cross
Normal route Ingram Street at Glassford Street then continue Ingram Street right Albion Street right Trongate left Stockwell Street normal route.
Service 6 towards Clydebank
Normal route Stockwell Street at Stockwell Place left Stockwell Place, Howard Street, right Jamaica Street, left Midland Street, right Oswald Street, Hope Street normal route.
Service 18 towards Holland Street
Normal route London Road at High Street, right High Street, left Ingram Street, right Montrose Street, left Cochrane Street, George Square south normal route.
Services 240, 255, 263 towards Buchanan Bus Station
Normal route London Road at High Street, right High Street, left Ingram Street, righ Montrose Street, left Cochrane Street, George Square south normal route.
Service 267 towards Buchanan Bus Station
Normal route Stockwell Street at Stockwell Place left Stockwell Place, Howard Street, right Jamaica Street, left Midland Street, right Oswald Street, Hope Street, right Renfrew Street, Killermont normal route.
