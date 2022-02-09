The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow across Scotland as temperatures are set to drop.
The warning is set to come into place on Wednesday, February 9 at 4pm and will remain active until 11am on Thursday, February 10.
What does a yellow warning for snow mean?
According to The Met Office, when a yellow warning for snow is in place you should expect the following:
- Some roads and railways are likely to be affected, leading to longer journey times by car as well as by bus and train services
- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
A Met Office spokesperson said: “Showers will fall as snow to quite low levels on Wednesday evening and night. Accumulations of 2-5 cm are possible above 200 metres elevation, with perhaps around 10 cm on some of the highest routes above 400 metres.
“At lower levels some slight slushy falls are possible, as well as a risk of icy surfaces, before the snow becomes more confined to high ground during Thursday morning.”
Full list of areas in Scotland covered by the yellow warning for snow
• Clackmannanshire
• Falkirk
• Perth and Kinross
• Stirling
• Aberdeenshire
• Moray
• Highland
• Edinburgh
• Midlothian Council
• Scottish Borders
• West Lothian
• Argyll and Bute
• East Ayrshire
• East Dunbartonshire
• East Renfrewshire
• Glasgow
• North Ayrshire
• North Lanarkshire
• Renfrewshire
• South Lanarkshire
