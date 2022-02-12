Kilmurry & Co, Glasgow Southside

At Kilmurry & Co in Glasgow’s Southside, sharing is caring whether it’s a first date or catching up with old friends, Kilmurry & Co is the perfect Valentine’s Day destination. For just £30 per person, enjoy a glass of pink fizz on arrival choose from three delicious starters: Mushroom bruschetta, Baked Camembert or Scallops before choosing from one of three mains which are sure to get your taste buds tingling, choose from: Seabass with courgette, aubergine ceviche and roasted heirloom tomato. Wild mushroom risotto topped with vegetable crisps or our personal favourite a 6oz Chateaubriand with rosemary, salt fries and roasted tomato. And to finish, a luxurious chocolate and raspberry brownie served with vanilla ice cream. Available February 12th, 13th and 14th.

Rioja, Glasgow

At the award-winning Rioja in Glasgow Finnieston, you can enjoy an exclusive seven course tasting menu, expertly crafted by Rioja’s famed Michelin starred chef. Enjoy a delightful menu featuring the romantic La Rosa, followed by Empanadilla De Buey De Mar (Crab Empanadilla), Oysters with Cava and Costilla De Cedro, Crema De Marron Glacé Y Chirivia, Tasty Pork Ribs with Chestnut Cream and Parsnip. Rioja’s luxury 7 course tasting menu priced at £50 per person offers an indulgent treat this Valentine’s Day. Available on Monday 14th February only.

Ricos’s Ristorante, Edinburgh

Rico’s Ristorante in Edinburgh offers the finest in refined Italian cuisine, sharing classic Italian traditions but with a modern twist. Using only the freshest, locally sourced Scottish ingredients, Rico’s is famed for its pasta which is made fresh onsite daily. Treat yourself at their sumptuous bar which is also open to non diners and boasts an extensive cocktail menu and award-winning wine list supplied by Antinori, one of the well-known names in Italian winemaking, with a history that dates back almost 600 years.

Bibimbap West, Glasgow West End

Looking for something a bit different this Valentine's Day? Korean restaurant brand Bibimbap's special Valentine's menu offers a pan Asian feast with a bottle of prosecco on arrival and three courses for £59.50 per couple – perfect for sharing! Featuring everyone's favourite Chicken Katsu curry and the famous BiBimBap – hot pot rice, beef, and mixed vegetables served with a fried egg, the famous dish is also available with tofu!

