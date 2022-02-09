Boris Johnson will face Prime Minister’s Questions today in Parliament as Tories push for the prime minister to apologise for his comments regarding Jimmy Saville.

Earlier this week Keir Starmer was mobbed by protestors yelling Saville slurs.

Johnson had previously falsely claimed the opposition leader “used his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile” while Director of Public Prosecutions.

After the incident occurred Johnson tweeted the “behaviour directed” at the Labour leader was “absolutely disgraceful”. However, he did not address the nature of the abuse.

The behaviour directed at the Leader of the Opposition tonight is absolutely disgraceful. All forms of harassment of our elected representatives are completely unacceptable.



I thank the police for responding swiftly. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 7, 2022

Nicola Sturgeon says Johnson should “unequivocally apologise”





Speaking to Sky News on Tuesday, February 8, Nicola Sturgeon said she believes Boris Johnson should “fully, unreservedly and unequivocally apologise” to Keir Starmer.

“It is unbefitting behaviour of someone in Boris Johnson’s position. If he has a single shred of decency he will withdraw his comments that he made completely and he will fully, unreservedly and unequivocally apologise to Keir Starmer.”

'If he has a single shred of decency, he will withdraw his comments'.@NicolaSturgeon says Boris Johnson must "fully, unreservedly and unequivocally apologise" to Sir Keir Starmer following his Jimmy Savile remarks.https://t.co/Jq0hWkcFp0



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 pic.twitter.com/NaFgqR3MqN — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 8, 2022

She continued: “We should all draw the line at bringing the smears and the lies and the conspiracy theories of the far-right and the other trolls that populate social media into the mainstream of our democracy.”

How to watch PMQs in Scotland

You can live stream the questions faced by the Prime Minister on usual channels. PMQs will begin at the usual time of 12pm.

BBC Parliament will be streaming PMQs via BBC iPlayer while Sky News will also be providing live coverage on Youtube.

You will also be able to watch along at ParliamentTV which you can access here.