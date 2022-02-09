Kate Garraway, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Frankie Bridge are supporting this year's Comic Relief effort with T-shirts from TK Maxx.
The T-shirts have been designed by artists including Gok Wan, to raise money for the cause.
Other celebrities such as Greg James, Claudia Winkleman, Marvin Humes, Sabrina Elba and McFly are also sporting the new shirts, which feature artwork from 11 creators from different disciplines, communities and backgrounds.
The designs range from street art to graphic design and illustrations, created by TV presenter Gok Wan, digital illustrator Parys Gardener and cartoonist Gemma Correll.
Samir Patel, chief executive of Comic Relief, said: “This year’s collection is truly unique and captures exciting styles with bold, fun and uplifting designs for everyone to enjoy.
“From the incredible Gok Wan and his inspiring heart balloons design to the energetic jumping women print by Parys Gardener, a young digital artist who attends a creative project we fund.
“The money raised will be vital in supporting people that need our help the most.”
This year TK Maxx is selling T-shirts for £9.99 and other items such as aprons, tote bags, notebooks, greetings cards and more.
At least £4 from each T-shirt sale will be donated to Red Nose Day, to support young people in the UK and around the world and help tackle poverty, violence and discrimination.
This year's Red Nose Day is on March 18 and the Red Nose Day Collection can be purchased from the TK Maxx website here.
