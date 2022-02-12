Dumfries House

Cumnock

Ayrshire KA18 2NJ

Why We Should Visit

When Dumfries House and its estate opened to the public almost 15 years ago, it offered a chance to enjoy beautiful parkland and carefully-tended gardens that for centuries had been hidden from view.

The house was opened up for tours and the grounds underwent extensive improvement to make them beautiful and accessible to visitors. Since then the facilities have continued to grow and Dumfries House has become a centre of education for schools and apprentices, who learn traditional skills of stonemasonry and woodworking, with most of the beautiful summer houses and pavilions across the estate being built by students.

The gardens include formal and more relaxed areas and there are two huge ponds, surrounded by marginal plants.

Story of the Garden

Dumfries House is an 18th century Adam mansion that sits amongst woodland close to Cumnock. For centuries it was the Dower House to Mount Stuart on Bute but when it was put up for sale in 2007 the house and the unique collection of Thomas Chippendale furniture which it contained was bought by HRH Prince Charles.

The estate is now run by a Trust and by The Prince’s Foundation, who have restored the gardens for public use. New features are added all the time, most recently a new rose garden within the walled garden.

Highlights

The Queen Elizabeth Walled Garden, above, is a huge, productive space that supplies the Dumfries House restaurant. It is run on organic lines and the soil is enriched annually with manure from the organic Valentin’s Eduction Farm on the estate. Part of the walled garden is cultivated by school groups and the glasshouses are packed with flowering pot plants all year round.

The walled garden is reached through an arboretum containing hundreds of young trees, many of them unusual species, set around an octagonal pavilion.

Don’t Miss

The Chinese bridge is a faithful recreation of a bridge that was planned for the estate at the outset, but which was never built. It spans the Lugar Water, like the Adam Bridge above, which from mid-summer onwards is lined with hydrangeas.

Nearby is a yew maze with an oriental pavilion, while nearer to the entrance the Rothesay Garden is filled with flowering shrubs.

Anything Else To Look Out For

Last month a huge tree-top adventure playground was added to the existing play facilities for children that include a water play area based on scientific principles.

Best Time To Visit

In March, the avenue that leads to the Temple Gate on the north edge of the estate is lined with thousands of daffodils. So many bulbs were involved in creating the display that a special machine, of the kind normally used for planting in the Dutch bulb fields, was brought in to plant them and mixed varieties have been used in order to create a longer flowering period.

Any Recommendations

In The Area?

The Barony A Frame, which stands on the hill above Dumfries House, is the winding tower of the former Barony colliery. It looks like a contemporary sculpture and it has been left as a permanent memorial to the mining industry that once dominated the area. Around the base information boards tell the story of coal in Ayrshire and the people who mined it.

Directions

Just off the A70 two miles west of Cumnock.

Details

Grounds open daily, entrance free.

Tel: 01290 245959

info@dumfries-house.org.uk

www.Dumfries-house.org.uk