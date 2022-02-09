A bear who was discovered being kept as a pet and fed only bread, water and milk has been rescued by a Scottish zoo.

Byara will soon arrive at the Five Sisters Zoo in West Calder after being discovered on a property on the outskirts of Murmansk, Northwest Russia.

The nine-month-old bear had been raised and fed by a local man and was living in a small wooden shelter, but the animal was saved by Russian rescuers and temporarily housed by a local animal shelter called “Society for the Protection of Homeless Animals Priyut”.

After veterinary inspection it was clear Byara could not be returned to the wild due to the fact she weighed approx 20kg.

Now she will join animals at the Five Sisters Zoo for her permanent home with fellow bear Eso.

Byara was then temporarily housed in Moscow until all legal documents, veterinary checks and tests were complete however due to COVID 19 many labs were closed therefore this took significantly longer.

In April 2021 Byara arrived at Natuurhulpcentrum in Belgium after a long 3,000KM journey.

Byara will make one final trip to Scotland in the next few weeks and enjoy a large two acre woodland enclosure.

"In the coming weeks, Byara will make one final trip to join us at FSZ in our large two acre woodland enclosure where she will eventually be introduced to Eso."