Parents are being warned to be vigilant of an online gaming application following police concerns about possible child grooming and sexual exploitation.

Police Scotland has contacted schools in Lanarkshire urging teachers to make parents aware of Zepeto – an app described as a cross between social media and virtual reality.

In an email seen by The Herald, officers state that they are currently investigating an incident involving the app “which has led to some sexual exploitation and grooming concerns”.

It also states that rumours are circulating that the app is linked to the dark web and “channels spirits in white noise that can be heard while using it”, which could make it appealing to children.

The message adds: “These are very, very unlikely to be true and are relating to horror stories being told about the game on forums and apple app store reviews.

“These stories will however draw some attention from the children in the same vein as slenderman and other modern horror stories which could result in the popularity of the app beginning to grow.”

Schools are being urged to inform parents about the app “in the event it’s been downloaded without their knowledge as it does appear to be an innocent game at first glance”.

According to the force’s Lanarkshire crime prevention team, the app – like many others – offers chats between people that can be totally anonymous.

The email adds that “the child in question was introduced to the app by a friend in her class, so there is the possibility it is being used throughout all schools as we have no way of properly knowing how widespread it is”.

The Zepeto app, created by Naver Z Corporation, is free to download but users can make in-app purchases to buy items in the game.

It states that it is for ages 12 and over and carries warnings that it may contain mild sexual content, nudity and violence.

Police constable Michael Steenson, of the Police Scotland’s preventions and interventions, said the incident under investigation took place in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire.

He said: “We are currently carrying out enquiries into an incident of online exploitation using an app known Zepeto which involved a child from the Wishaw area recently.

“Social media is now an important part of many people's lives but we need to keep children safe when online.

“Prevention is key and I would like to remind parents to be in control of what apps and content your child is viewing.

“We remain committed to tackling child online exploitation and anyone with any concerns should contact Police Scotland on 101.”

Children’s charity Children 1st advises parents to use parental controls to help set limits on what children can see or do online.

The UK Safer Internet Centre has online guides available on how to access and use parental controls with the country’s biggest internet providers.

It also offers advice on social media and what privacy features are available which can help to prevent unwanted contact from strangers.

However, Children 1st states that parental controls will only go some way to tackle the problem and that communication between children and parents is key.

The charity states: “Part of a parent’s responsibility is knowing where your children go, who they meet and what they do. Today this applies online as much as off.

“The internet should be seen as a place that children go to. A child might be in their bedroom, but if they’re online they’re also out in the big wide world.

“Communication, really talking and listening to children, and agreeing ground rules and boundaries, is the key to helping your child be happy, healthy and safe as they grow up.”

The Herald attempted to contact Naver Z Coroporation.