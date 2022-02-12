THE very first book I bought for myself was one of Enid Blyton’s lesser-known works. The Adventures of Binkle and Flip, a couple of “bad bunnies” according to the author “the biggest rascals ever met, since Brer Rabbit Died!” My edition dates back to 1967. It sits on my bookcase alongside a couple of Michael Bond’s Paddington books that are from the early 1970s. Armada Lion editions. To glance at Peggy Fortnum’s scratchy little illustrations inside is to conjure up a vision of myself at 10 sitting in front of the coal fire in a council house, Junior Choice on the radio. Another life, another world.

It is a cosy, nostalgic vision and maybe a false one. As children’s author Frank Cottrell-Boyce reminded us on Wonderlands, the latest Archive on 4 episode on Radio 4 last weekend, we might see children’s literature as timeless and ahistorical, but, he pointed out, “there’s a strong tradition in children’s writing that has always been deeply engaged with society.”

As the recent Paddington films, with their celebration of the refugee in these post-Brexit times, reminded us, children’s literature has always had much to tell us about how we might see the world.

“We are the products of our childhoods,” children’s author Tamara Macfarlane pointed out on Wonderlands. The messaging we absorb from the books we read at a young age, she added, “set up the beliefs and value systems for the next generation.”

Dappled with archive interviews with the likes of Ursula Le Guin, Roald Dahl and, inevitably, JK Rowling, this sunny hour of radio was both a celebration of children’s fiction from Dickens to the present day and a clarion call to remind us of its importance.

That importance can be commercial. One in three books sold in the UK these days are children’s books, Cottrell-Boyce pointed out, which means it is worth £4billion to the economy.

But more importantly the programme argued for the soft power of children’s literature; how books can teach young readers about the reality of the world, about empathy for those that are different, or to simply provide a safe space when the world doesn’t feel very safe.

Taking in everything from fantasy fiction (from Narnia to Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials) to social realism (most notably Jacqueline Wilson’s Tracy Beaker books), Cottrell-Boyce found common cause in all of them.

Look again at care home resident Tracy Beaker, he said. “You’ll see that although the settings and the characters are a bracing breath of fresh air, there are big ideas that go right back to Dickens and further back to fairy tales. Bad parents, orphans, reverses of fortune. Tracey Beaker lives just around the corner from Tiny Tim and the Cratchetts.”

And, if you think about it, isn’t JK Rowling’s own story a fairy tale in its own way? As her publisher Barry Cunningham reminded us, when Rowling’s dog-eared Harry Potter manuscript landed on his desk, it was her last chance to find a home for it.

“She hadn’t got a job, she was writing in cafes in Edinburgh, she was a single mum with no other source of income. So, I did say, ‘Look, the thing is Jo, you’ll have to get a day job because you’ll never make any money out of children’s books.’”

Famous last words and all that.

“The next generation will have their emotional and intellectual DNA shaped by the books they read,” Cottrell-Boyce suggested in a rousing conclusion. “That’s why this matters. It matters most of all for building future happiness. Children’s books help us to create our interior happy places. They build resilience. … The best children’s literature is an inoculation against any misery pandemic that might be coming.”

