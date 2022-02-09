SCOTLAND may be entering a calmer phase of the pandemic and restrictions will continue to ease, but cases still remain more prevelant in certain areas.

With the Scottish Government adopting a new framework which will mean less ‘restrictive’ measures in the future, Nicola Sturgeon yesterday announced further changes in Scotland’s strategy in the battle against Covid.

The First Minister revealed weekend statistics will no longer be published after this week. She also said that case figures ‘remain broadly stable’ while hospitalisations and deaths continue to fall and that is a ‘positive trend’.

However, other Government advisors may agree with the First Minister, but think the pandemic is far from over.

National Clinical Director, Jason Leitch, today said the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over although the Omicron wave appears to be ending.

READ MORE: Jason Leitch says virus too unpredicatbale to be endemic

He said: “Our cases are still a little bit too high for my tastes – 6,000 a day. There’s still too many deaths – 142 died in the last survey last week. So, we’re not over it.”

Statistics released on February 9 by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) recorded 118 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate in the week of January31 to February 6.

These figures put the latest death toll according to the same source at 13,075 deaths since the pandemic began.

Of those 118 deaths, 61 were in hospitals, 48 were in care homes, 8 were at home or in a non-institutional setting and there was 1 death in another institutional setting.

The figure is four less than the week previous proving that the numbers are falling in Scotland.

However, the virus still remains prevalent in certain neighbourhoods across the country, and the East coast of Scotland seems to be experiencing the highest number of cases.

Here are Scotland’s top 10 Covid hotspots from the week of January 31 – February 6, according to Public Health Scotland.





1. Dundee City

Dundee City seen a total of 1,050 positive cases in this seven-day period. With a population of 148,820 people, it gives the city 7-day rate of 705.6 positive cases per 100,000 people.

2. Aberdeen City

Aberdeen has larger population and more cases than Dundee, with 1,468 confirmed in the same period. However, due to its slightly larger population of 229,060 people it has a 7-day rate of 641.3 positive cases per 100,000 people.

3. Midlothian

The area bordered with the capital has recorded 556 positive cases over the period between January 31- February 6. With a population of 93,150 Midlothian has an average of 596.9 cases per 100,000 people.

4. City of Edinburgh

Scotland’s second most densely populated area recorded 3,120 cases in the 7day period. With more than half a million people residing in the area (527,620), the City of Edinburgh has an average of 591.3 cases per 100,000 of its population.

5. Fife

The area of Fife recorded just under 2,000 cases, with 1,986 people providing positive results. With a population of 374,130 people, Fife recorded an average of 530.8 cases per 100,000 people in the 7-day period.

6. West Lothian

Following its neighbours on the eastern side of Scotland, West Lothian reported 860 cases in the first week of February, giving it an average of 467.8 positive results per 100,000 people in the area which has a population of 183,820.

7. Aberdeenshire

The largest area in the top 10 list of places with the most Covid cases is Aberdeenshire. A total of 1,213 positive results were reported by the Scottish Government’s statistics. Aberdeenshire has an average of 465 positive cases per 100,000 people with a population of 260,780

8. Angus

Angus recorded a total of 521 positive Covid cases in the 7day period. During the first week of February an average of 448.8 cases were reported per 100,000 people in the area which 115,820 people stay.

9. Stirling

Stirling recorded a total of 421 cases, giving it an average of 447.5 positive results per 100,000 of its population (94,080)

10. Falkirk

Falkirk reported 707 positive Covid results. With a population of 160,560 people in the area, it recorded an average of 440 cases per 100,000 people in the 7day period between January 31 and February 6.