What's the story?

Loggerheads.

Who are you fighting with now?

The list is long. But I'm talking about a new BBC Scotland show which pits two teams of woodworking experts against each other.

Did you say woodwork?

Affirmative. The format sees contestants go head-to-head with each other and the clock as they seek to turn freshly felled timber into spectacularly crafted pieces.

I'll need more information.

The six-part series, presented by comedian-farmer Jim Smith, tests the creative mettle of the teams as they traverse the rugged wilds of Scotland, visiting a different area each week and attempting to impress a local judge with their efforts.

Comedian farmer Jim Smith will present new BBC Scotland series Loggerheads. Picture: Colin Mearns/The Herald

First up is Glenlude, near Traquair in the Borders, where the opening episode sets the challenge of transforming spruce into something that will prove useful to the many groups who are working to rewild the woodlands.

Isn't it bad to chop down trees?

According to the programme's blurb, Loggerheads will use "trees felled as part of the woodland's management plans".

Anything else?

Freshly cut timber can be a tricky beast to work with at the best of times, but the teams will also have to grapple with an unrelenting adversary – the Scottish weather – as they face everything from scorching sun to howling winds and torrential rain.

When can I watch?

Loggerheads begins on BBC Scotland, Thursday, 8.30pm.