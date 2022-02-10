With the Celts on an exciting run of form, supporters have enjoyed some entertaining football in recent months as the squad continues to develop and impress under the leadership of Ange Postecoglou.

With a number of impressive away wins on the domestic front, recent weeks have also shown that NOTHING compares to the atmosphere created by the home support in a packed Paradise, with Celtic Park in full voice getting behind the Hoops!

The connection between the supporters in the stands and the players on the pitch is unrivalled and plays no small part in the Celts’ success, and now with the return of knockout European football literally just days away, your support has never been more important!

Tickets are available now for the opening leg of the Bhoys’ Europa Conference League tie at Celtic Park versus Norwegian side, Bodo/Glimt on Thursday, February 17 (KO 8pm).

And better yet, Celtic have a number of fantastic VIP Matchday Hospitality options available for you to choose from.

No matter if you’re looking to enhance your regular Celtic Park experience, or if you’re looking to take in all that Paradise has to offer in person for the first time, there are some fantastic options on offer to suit your needs and your budget.

THE KERRYDALE EXPERIENCE

Priced £95pp

Includes lounge access both before and after the match, with complimentary tea, coffee and snacks provided at half-time. With a padded seat in the Jock Stein Stand, you’ll watch the Bhoys in comfort.

· Access to the Kerrydale Suite where food and drinks can be purchased

· Live entertainment

· Padded seat to view the match

· Half-time snacks, tea and coffee

· Post-match lounge access with drinks available to buy

-----------------------------------------

CLUB CELTIC

Priced £100pp

With a padded seat in the North Stand, you’ll watch the Bhoys in action from one of the best viewing points in the stadium. Club Celtic also offers lounge access both before and after the match, with complimentary tea, coffee and snacks provided at half-time.

· Access to The North Stand Club Celtic lounges, where food and drinks can be purchased

· Padded seat to view the match

· Matchday programme

· Half-time snacks, tea and coffee

· Post-match lounge access with drinks available to buy

------------------------------------------

EXECUTIVE CLUB

Priced £125pp

With outside padded seats in the Directors Box, you’ll watch the Bhoys in comfort from a fantastic position in the Main Stand. The Executive Club also offers lounge access both before and after the match, with complimentary tea, coffee and snacks provided at half-time.

· Access to Jock Stein lounge, where food and drinks can be purchased

· Padded seat to view the match

· Matchday programme

· Half-time snacks, tea and coffee

· Post-match lounge access with drinks available to buy

----------------------------------------------------

CAFÉ 1888

Priced £195+VATpp

A beautiful but relaxed lounge with a contemporary and vibrant atmosphere offering stunning views across the stadium, Cafe 1888 offers a fresh take on UEFA Europa Conference League matchday.

· Pre and post-match complimentary beers, wines, Magners and soft drinks

· A selection of tasty hot and cold food included

· Padded seat to view the match

· Matchday programme

· Half time snacks, tea and coffee

· Car parking

-------------------------------------------------

NUMBER 7 RESTAURANT

Priced £250+VATpp

Enjoy a champagne reception on arrival, followed by a sumptuous four-course pre-match meal. With views overlooking the pitch, take advantage of a complimentary bar both pre and post-match and enjoy the game from your padded seat in the Jock Stein Stand.

· Champagne reception

· Four-course meal with wine

· Pre and post-match complimentary bar

· Padded executive seat to view the match

· Matchday programme

· Half-time snacks, tea and coffee

· Matchday gift

· Car Parking

--------------------------------------------

FIND OUT MORE

For further information or to book Matchday Hospitality for Celtic v Bodø/Glimt, please contact Celtic’s Matchday Hospitality team via email on matchdayhospitality@celticfc.co.uk or call 0871 226 1888†

†Calls cost 13p per minute, plus your phone company’s access charge.