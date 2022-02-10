A new campaign is warning people to beware of the signs of romance and companionship fraud in the run-up to Valentine’s Day.

The Advice Direct Scotland initiative highlights tactics used by scammers such as “love bombing”, bank transfer fraud, blackmail, and manipulation techniques that those targeted may misinterpret as displays of affection.

Netflix’s latest gripping true crime story The Tinder Swindler follows the story of convicted con-man Simon Leviev, whose real name is Shimon Hayut, who scammed women he met on the dating app out of hundreds of thousands of pounds collectively to fund a luxury lifestyle.

The charity said romance and companionship scams, which can occur on dating sites and social media, rely on psychological “buy-in” and play on the emotions of the person being tricked, often exploiting those who are isolated or vulnerable.

It warned people to avoid revealing too many personal details early into a conversation online and stressed they should never give out their bank information.

It also advised people to verify someone’s profile picture with a video chat, and beware of “love bombing” techniques where cliches and over-the-top flattery are used to gain another person’s trust to extort money.

The charity’s Colin Mathieson said: “The Advice Direct Scotland Romance and Companionship Scams campaign will look at the tactics employed by scammers who exploit situations of isolation and loneliness of their targets for personal gain.

“This is not only from a romantic perspective, but will also look at other methods employed, including scams perpetrated by family members, and fraudsters posing as them, for example through WhatsApp scams.

“People who have been targeted by romance scams can experience embarrassment about being scammed, but it is important to note that this could happen to anyone.

“If you believe you have been the target of a romance scam, you should contact your bank in the first instance if financial details have been shared, or money has been transferred.

“You should also contact the police to report the situation.”

Advice Direct Scotland, which runs the national consumer advice service consumeradvice.scot, said many of those being conned are less likely to approach friends, family members, police or enforcement agencies when they realise they have been scammed, normally due to a misplaced sense of fear or embarrassment.

Its Romance and Companionship Scams campaign urges people to check in on relatives, particularly if someone seems withdrawn and secretive in relation to money and their latest love interest.

Public finance minister Tom Arthur said: “I welcome the work Advice Direct Scotland is carrying out to highlight the risks associated with romance and companionship scams.

“By following advice from Scotland’s consumer advice service, people can better spot signs of fraud and avoid being taken advantage of.

“Anybody who becomes aware of any suspicious activity should contact Advice Direct Scotland through the national consumer advice service at www.consumeradvice.scot and report it to the police as these type of criminals may be targeting more than one person and your report could help protect others.”