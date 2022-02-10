GREGOR TOWNSEND has made five changes to his Scotland squad to take on Wales in the Six Nations this weekend.
Scotland head to Cardiff for their second match of the tournament after retaining the Calcutta Cup with an opening weekend victory over England at Murrayfield.
Pierre Scheoman, Stuart McInally and WP Nel come into a host of changes in the front row with Rory Sutherland, George Turner and Zander Fagerson dropping out.
Sam Skinner has replaced Jamie Ritchie at flanker after a hamstring injury.
The final change sees Sione Tuipulotu come in for Sam Johnson at inside centre.
Johnson has been released to play for club side Glasgow Warriors tomorrow.
Wales began their Six Nations campaign with a 29-7 loss to Ireland.
Kick-off in Wales is at 2.15pm on Saturday.
Forwards: Schoeman, McInally, Nel, Gray, Gilchrist, Skinner, Watson, Fagerson.
Backs: Price, Russell, Van Der Merwe, Tuipulotu, Harris, Graham, Hogg.
Replacements: Turner, Sutherland, Fagerson, Bradbury, Darge, White, Kinghorn, Redpath.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.