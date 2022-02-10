A KILMARNOCK fan tragically passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest outside the stadium last night.
The club confirmed the news in a statement this afternoon.
The supporter suffered a cardiac arrest and received tratment on Rugby Road after the match.
The fan was then rushed to Crosshouse Hospital where he passed away.
Both Kilmarnock and Ayr released statements confirming the tragic news.
A Kilmarnock statement read: "It is with immense sadness that we inform fans of the passing of a Kilmarnock supporter following last night’s Ayrshire Derby.
"The fan suffered a cardiac arrest and received treatment on Rugby Road following last night’s game.
"After being treated by medics at the scene, the supporter was transferred to Crosshouse Hospital where he sadly passed away.
"Our condolences and the thoughts of everyone at Kilmarnock Football Club go out to his family, friends and loved ones."
The Ayr statement added:
"Our condolences and the thoughts of everyone at Ayr United Football Club go out to his family, friends and loved ones."
