HIBERNIAN have snapped up promising American teenager Emmanuel Johnson from the Barça Residency Academy USA.
The 18-year-old has penned a three-and-a-half-year deal and will initially stay in the United States to join Hibs’ partner club, Charleston Battery, on loan.
Johnson, a strong and pacy attack-minded defender, has emerged from the Barça Residency in Arizona, where youngsters combine schoolwork with football training, including sessions from Barcelona coaches.
Hibs academy director Steve Kean said: “For EJ, the thing that jumped up and hit us was his athleticism; he is an incredible athlete. Along with that he has very high technical skills.
“I’m sure he will develop even further on his loan spell, and he will be a massive addition to the development team in the future.”
