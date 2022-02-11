It was the scene of an infamous battle which became known as Bloody Friday when more than 100 years ago thousands of workers fighting for a 40-hour week descended on Glasgow’s George Square.

Over the years it’s been a place for protest, social gatherings and even sunbathing in summer weather, but for one of the most well-known public squares it has had its fair share of controversy and the answer of what to do with it next has always been an issue.

Named after King George III and initially laid out in 1781 but not developed for another twenty years, from its red tarmac days to controversial plans to remove its statues, what to do with it comes up time and again.

However, now the public are being asked once again what they would like to see for George Square.

George Square is one of the most well-known civic spaces

A consultation on the future design of George Square and the Avenues project begins today with four weeks of public engagement on the future design of George Square.

Glasgow City Council wants to hear from the public on what they use it for, does it meet their needs and even how long they spend in the square.

And one of the questions will be if people want to see it closed to private vehicles. Others include: is there enough seating in George Square, to whether there should be greenspace or water feature. The public are being given the chance to have their say even on the types of activities they would like to see including outdoor events, street markets, group and seasonal activities, and night-time activities.

George Square dubbed Red Square due to the colour of the tarmac

Over the years plans for George Square haven’t always worked out and at times have prompted a backlash.

In 2012 an international design competition was launched for a revamp of the square, which included removing the statues and the raised grassed beds to create a bigger flexible space for events.

More than 100 design and architect firms from around the world expressed an interest in bidding for the work.

However, the proposals, and in particular the removal of the statues, were condemned and were quickly abandoned in the face of public opinion and a temporary resurfacing carried out instead.

This time around, it’s legacy and history of George Square, including monuments and statues and thoughts on the potential to reposition some of these are part of the consultation. Among the statues include those dedicated to Robert Burns, James Watt, Sir Robert Peel and Sir Walter Scott.

The raising of the red flag in George Square in 1919.

The public will also be asked to consider five different examples of civic squares - Bryant Square, New York; Union Square, San Francisco; London’s Leicester and Trafalgar Squares; and Old Market Square, Nottingham - and asked which elements of these would work best in George Square.

The redesign will be delivered in two phases with Phase 1 including George Square, Dundas Street, Dundas Lane and John Street, and is due to be completed in 2026. Phase 2 includes St Vincent Street, St Vincent Place, Hanover Street, Miller Street and George Street and is due for completion in 2028.

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “George Square should be Glasgow’s greatest civic space - and, through this consultation, we all have the opportunity to make sure the square and its surrounding Avenues that meets our aspirations for the future. While the Conversation about George Square back in 2019 told us what the people of the city felt about the space, and their ambitions for it, this consultation is different - this time we are asking for views specifically on how people want to the Square to look, in terms of its design and what is in it.”

They will also be asked about the Avenues which form part of the wider project.

Cllr Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, pictured in George Square. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

John McAslan + Partners were awarded the £2.3m commission last year to look at the connection between George Square and the surrounding streets.

The scheme is part of the wider £115million Avenues initiative aimed at improving pedestrian connectivity and priority throughout the city, amid new tree planting, rain gardens, cycleways and improved public transport.

The public engagement follows on from another in 2019 which sought the views of the people of Glasgow on their feelings about, and future use of, the Square.

The transformation of George Square and the adjacent streets will be funded through the Glasgow City Region City Deal as part of Glasgow City Council’s ambitious Avenues Project. Construction work for George Square will begin in 2024.