HEARTS defender Stephen Kingsley says his side’s 2-1 defeat at home to Dundee was ‘embarrassing’ as the full-back admitted that supporters were right to be angry as the full-time whistle rang out.

Ellis Simms had given Robbie Neilson’s team the lead in the first half before a lacklustre performance in the second saw them surrender all three points thanks to a brace from Danny Mullen.

It was a disappointing evening for the men from Gorgie, particularly coming off the back of a 5-0 drubbing at Ibrox in their previous outing, and Kingsley has called on his team-mates to make things right during tomorrow’s Scottish Cup tie with Livingston – adding that despite their 10-point cushion in the league, Hearts don’t have third place sewn up just yet.

“It’s an embarrassing result at home against a team bottom of the table,” Kingsley said.

“We know the levels we can hit and there were times in the first half where we created some chances, but when you concede two goals like that in the second half and losing at Tynecastle to the side bottom of the table, it’s just not good enough for this club, or for the levels that we hold here in this squad.

“We’ll definitely put it right on Saturday, we look to put these games to bed, try find out where we went wrong and move on.

“Absolutely, [the fans are entitled to be angry]. We hold ourselves accountable. We have standards of our own and we know what the standards of the club are, what the fans expect from us and as I said it’s an embarrassing result for us.

“We need to get to grips with what’s happened, move on and put it right on Saturday, because that’s a big chance to do well in the cup, so we need to get ourselves sorted and get going again for that.

“We’re 10 points clear but we can’t afford to take our foot off the gas. You could say that looking at results, we’ve given teams below us the chance to catch up, but luckily the results have gone our way.”