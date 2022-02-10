MARTIN RENNIE admits he is thrilled to be able to call on Leigh Griffiths after claiming the striker is Falkirk’s most decorated player ever.
The Scotland cap joined the Bairns on Tuesday on a deal until the end of the season following a trophy-laden eight years at Celtic.
In his time at Parkhead, the 31-year-old picked up 14 domestic honours, including seven league top-flight titles.
Griffiths made his debut as a substitute in Tuesday’s 3-0 League One victory at Alloa and Bairns manager Rennie hopes Griffiths’ experience can help guide the team to promotion.
He said: “We’re delighted to have him, I think you could see immediately his cleverness and the level he is at.
“Just over a year ago he scored for Scotland, he has seven league titles, he’s won the Scottish Cup three times, won the League Cup four times - he is probably the most decorated player that Falkirk have ever had.
“He’s definitely up there, there will be an argument maybe but he’s up there for titles and medals won.
“He’s hungry to do well and we’re really excited to have him and he will be a great addition to the squad.”
