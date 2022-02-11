ACTRESS Romy Schneider, photographed by the Glasgow Herald’s Stuart Paterson in the city’s Bath Street in June 1979 as the cameras rolled on French director Bertrand Tavernier’s cult sci-fi noir, Death Watch. The film also starred Harvey Keitel, Harry Dean Stanton and Max Von Sydow, and Robbie Coltrane made an early screen appearance in it.
Keitel played a journalist who had a camera implanted in it his eye, and had been hired by a TV producer to film a terminally ill woman (played by Schneider) without her knowledge.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.