Glasgow-based DJ duo Jamie and Marty bring turntable trickery and live percussion to their performances, transitioning through a procession of funk, soul, disco, house and hip-hop beats. As Shaka Loves You they have played support slots for artists such as George Clinton, De La Soul, The Cuban Brothers and Jurassic 5.

Over the past two years they have continued to write and release music that has gained support from actor and BBC Radio 6 DJ, Craig Charles, and kickstarted their own compilation series and livestream.

Their free-wheeling approach to music began at an early age. Marty says: “I grew up in Carrbridge, just outside of Aviemore. My mum is a musician and I remember, growing up, there would be bands and musicians at the house every weekend and everyone having a jam. That gave me a base knowledge of music across a lot of different styles. I felt very lucky to have had that education.”

Jamie had a similar experience. “My mum was responsible for getting me into music too. She played violin and piano and she encouraged me when I started playing the drums.

“When I was a kid I used to pick my way through the family CD collection and find the gems. I didn’t know all the types of music but I knew what I liked. Growing up on the Isle of Skye, I began playing Scottish trad music, which is a massive part of the culture. Then in my teenage years I discovered house music on Radio One and that led me to the more electronic side of things.”

Both moved to Glasgow and got to know each other while they were working at an indoor ski centre in the city. Marty had already started playing percussion on the Glasgow scene and Jamie was keen to start his own night. They teamed up to see if they could start a night that would find its niche and attract a crowd.

“We didn’t start out as artists at all. We wanted to be promoters. Over the course of 10 years Shaka Loves You has evolved to become what it is now,” Jamie says.

“It’s been amazing to find the scene for our music. That has been a springboard to expand the audience and what we want to do,” Marty adds.

The pair have residencies at Buff Club and at Nice N Sleazy in Glasgow city centre. Multi-genre club nights are back to being among their core activities. “It goes back to the kind of music that was influencing us and not wanting to stay in one place, whether it be hip hop or house or funk.

“There are so many tracks that I’d want to listen to on a night. There’s an endless pool of inspiration. I think that is exciting for the crowd,” Marty says.

Jamie notes that a Glasgow crowd has a particular connection to their sound: “A Glasgow crowd doesn’t take itself too seriously. It’s a knowledgeable audience in terms of music and it will respond to what you play without limiting your options. They are more open to new tracks.”

They hope to return to the festival circuit this summer, Marty says, adding: “There are a few of dates in the diary already. I think a lot of events will still be rolling over tickets from two years ago so they might be rolling over line-ups too. We have to wait and see if there are any more that want us.”

Craig Charles is an enthusiastic supporter and Jamie is grateful for the platform this offers.

“It started with Craig and the team at Radio 6 selecting our tracks to be played on air. We played a gig together in Edinburgh and we hit it off with him. That’s led to a few great shows together. The support he gives to good music and performers is fantastic.”

www.shakalovesyou.com