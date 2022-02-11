A MAN has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 55-year-old who was found dead in his flat.

Police confirmed a 37-year-old man will appear in court next week charged with the death in Glasgow.

The body of William Duncan, 55, was discovered on February 3 at a property in Glenalmond Street, sparking a police investigation.

The arrested man will face Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday February 14.

Detective Chief Inspector Frank Travers, of Police Scotland’s major investigations team, said: “I would like to thank the local community for their help and assistance throughout this investigation and to those who came forward with significant information.”

Mr Duncan’s brother Steven said he would be “sorely missed” by his family.

 