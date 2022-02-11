Being able to meet your health and wellness needs without violating the core principles of your faith can be a challenge for many Muslims. While many beneficial products aid in managing chronic pain, insomnia, mood, and overall wellness, they are often formulated using non-halal methods that make them taboo for many practicing Muslims.

As the alternative health and wellness industry expands to include a host of CBD products, many Muslims ask themselves if CBD is halal and acceptable to consume.

Depending on your interpretation of halal, CBD may or may not be permissible in Islamic law. Let's take a look at the reasons why.

What is Halal?

Before delving into the semantics, it's essential to have a solid understanding of what halal actually means. Practically speaking, halal simply means that an object or an action is permissible in the faith. For Muslims, this extends to all aspects of daily living, including what is ingested.

For a food item to be considered halal, it must be made according to specific guidelines outlined in the Quran. For meat, this means that it must be killed and prepared in a specific way that's acceptable to the Islamic faith. For other edible products, halal-friendly means that they do not contain any alcohol, pork derivatives, or other pig-related products.

However, halal isn't just about food and how it is prepared. It also extends to things that can be consumed that would alter one's state of mind in a way that would be haram, or taboo, for practicing Muslims. While the Quran doesn't specifically mention CBD or marijuana-derived products, it does talk about intoxicants and what is considered impure.

Most notably, this would include the consumption of alcohol, as it is considered a poisonous intoxicant that creates impairment that causes haram behaviors and actions. The directives on this are clearly laid out in the Quran, but it's also mentioned in the Hadith.

However, cannabis products are not covered explicitly in the Quran, which has sparked a debate about the halal, or permissibility, of using cannabis hemp products for practitioners of the Muslim faith.

What is CBD? Is CBD Oil Halal?

CBD is an acronym for cannabidiol. Sourced primarily from hemp plants, this cannabinoid compound exists in different types of cannabis plants in varying levels and concentrations.

In Cannabis sativa plants, CBD occurs at lower levels compared to THC. THC is a psychoactive compound that causes euphoric, mind-altering effects when consumed as an edible or smokable product. THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is considered haram by most practicing Muslims as its effects are considered to be intoxicating.

On the other hand, CBD is not psychoactive and does not cause any sort of impairment or change the state of mind when consumed as it does not interact with the same endocannabinoid receptors in the brain as THC does. It is this specific reason why CBD has become so sought after as a natural alternative to traditional medicine because it effectively helps in the potential management of different forms of pain and illness without causing any sort of cognitive impairment.

For this reason alone, CBD could be considered halal if you subscribe to the belief that only products that cause intoxication should be forbidden to consume as a practicing Muslim.

Furthermore, CBD oil and related hemp cannabis products are sourced from organically grown hemp plants known for their high CBD and low-THC concentration. As such, since the source of most CBD comes from a non-intoxicating strain of the cannabis plant, the argument could be further made that CBD on its own is a halal product.

Best Halal CBD Oils to Buy

Finding a CBD oil product that is able to effectively meet health and wellness needs without breaking your covenant with your faith can be difficult. Fortunately, we've found two of the best CBD oil brands in the UK that offer high-quality CBD products made with halal-friendly ingredients.

Offering UK residents some of the best organic hemp CBD oil products on the UK market, Blessed CBD has been a trusted source of food supplement wellness products for many years.

Winning awards for their supercritical CO2 extracted CBD oil tinctures, Blessed CBD offers UK customers the ability to meet their health and wellness needs without violating the halal principle of avoiding intoxicants.

Made using organic hemp extract blended with terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial non-psychoactive phytocannabinoids, Blessed CBD offers halal seekers premium broad-spectrum CBD oils in 500mg, 1000mg, and 1800mg concentration of CBD that has been lab-tested to prove that it is THC-free.

For those that prefer more discreet and convenient means of dosing CBD daily, Blessed CBD also offers delicious halal-friendly CBD gummies, CBD softgels, and even CBD creams made using vegan and vegetarian-friendly ingredients.

With affordable pricing and fast delivery to any UK address, Blessed CBD is a great way to meet your daily CBD needs without violating religious principles.

Learn more at BlessedCBD.co.uk.

Committed to creating premium CBD products that are cruelty-free, organic, vegan, and non-GMO, Vibes CBD offers customers in the UK high-quality CBD isolate formulas that don't violate the core principles of halal.

Vibes CBD oil tinctures are formulated with a CBD isolate oil base and blended with hemp plant parts to ensure maximum stimulation of the endocannabinoid system. Available in a natural fruit mix flavour, customers can purchase Vibes CBD's oil tinctures in 1000mg and 2000mg to meet their particular wellness needs.

For those that prefer a bit more discretion when consuming CBD products, Vibes CBD also offers convenient softgel capsules and CBD gummies made using nothing but CBD isolate. These CBD isolate products are guaranteed to be THC-free, vegan, and gluten-free to meet a variety of dietary and wellness needs.

With third-party lab reports available by request, potential customers can learn about the lab testing process and procedures to validate the purity of Vibes CBD products.

Learn more at VibesCBD.co.uk.

Are All Types of CBD Halal?

If CBD itself is non-intoxicating and sourced from hemp plants, then it could be considered halal. However, some questions arise about what types of CBD products would be regarded as halal.

For example, full-spectrum CBD oil products that contain multiple cannabinoids, including the natural trace amounts of THC in hemp plants, could be considered haram and therefore forbidden in the Islamic faith. This is because, even though there is no risk of psychoactive effects, the CBD product still contains traces of an intoxicant that would violate the tenet of halal within Islam.

Broad-spectrum formulas, on the other hand, undergo advanced refinement and distillation processes to remove non-essential cannabinoids out of the CBD formula, particularly THC and other related psychoactive, to leave a product comprised of CBD and various other non-psychoactive cannabinoids. In this case, one could argue that CBD as a broad-spectrum formula is halal.

The only risk of broad-spectrum CBD oil formulas for those that practice the Muslim faith is that CBD brands will often label a CBD product as broad-spectrum if it contains undetectable traces of THC. While these traces are virtually zero and wouldn't necessarily show a positive result on a drug test, let alone cause cognitive impairment, it's still something to consider when shopping for CBD products that are halal.

For those who believe that only CBD products containing absolutely no trace of THC could be considered halal, the best bet would be to purchase and consume CBD isolate products. Pure CBD isolate contains no other cannabinoids outside of CBD.

CBD isolate is often used as a base for many CBD products to ensure that customers get the purest and highest quality CBD that can help them effectively manage their ailments and symptoms without any risk of ingesting THC cannabinoid compounds.

What Forms of CBD Are Halal?

While the type of CBD references the formula composition - broad, full, isolate – the form of CBD refers to its consumption method.

CBD plant extract is available in many forms, including CBD oil tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD edibles, CBD vape liquids, and CBD topical skincare products. Not all of these products could be considered halal, even if made with THC-free CBD formulas.

For example, CBD gummies are an effective way to get an accurate and tasty dose of CBD to meet daily health and wellness needs. But, if made using animal-derived gelatine from porcine (pig), then the entire product would not be considered halal. This is why it's important for Muslims who wish to use CBD edibles to look for gummies made from bovine or vegetable gelatine and collagen.

Furthermore, CBD gummies should be made from natural colourings that don't violate halal principles. Artificial dyes often contain pig sourced collagen and gelatine products, making them unsuitable to consume for those of the Muslim faith.

The same is true for CBD soft gel capsules. Gel capsules are often made from gelatine products sourced from porcine and therefore are haram. Be sure that if you choose to take CBD isolate capsules, they are made with vegetable-based products.

As for CBD oils, many could be considered halal as long as they don't use alcohol in the extraction process deemed non-halal. Certain types of ethanol and alcohol used in the extraction process of CBD oil would surely be considered poisonous intoxicants. By consuming products made with these types of intoxicants, Muslims could be violating the principle of halal.

To ensure a halal-friendly CBD oil, look for CBD oil brands that use a CO2, olive oil, or hemp seed oil extraction method to ensure that the products are free from harsh alcohols that would be considered haram.

How To Tell What is in a CBD Product?

Learning to find the markers of halal and non-halal ingredients in CBD products is tricky but not impossible. Many reputable UK CBD oil brands offer detailed lab reports of CBD oil batches on their website or by scanning a QR code printed on the label.

The lab reports offer insight into the cannabinoid content of the CBD product as well as its presence of heavy metals and other impurities that could be considered halal. Additionally, the best CBD brands will have fast response customer service to answer your specific questions regarding manufacturing processes and ingredients.

With the right knowledge and understanding, you can effectively find trusted CBD brands that are halal-friendly so you can confidently get your daily dose of CBD.

Is CBD Halal?

CBD oil brands and products can be either halal or non-halal, depending on ingredients and manufacturing processes used to make particular CBD varieties.

Ultimately, individual consumers will need to choose whether to consume a halal CBD oil or not. However, with the right knowledge and understanding, you can make an informed decision about whether CBD fits your dietary and wellness needs without violating halal principles.

