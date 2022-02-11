DAN Biggar is confident that Wales can bounce back this afternoon from last week’s dismal defeat by Ireland, and he believes he has history on his side as he prepares to face Scotland at the Principality Stadium.

The Welsh captain will celebrate his 100th Test appearance today, a total which includes the three caps he won for the British & Irish Lions. And, in an international career that stretches back to 2008, he has experienced more than a few lows.

But he recalls that those lows rarely lasted very long, and, while accepting that his team’s performance was well below par in their opening Six Nations game in Dublin, he is sure they have it in them to rediscover far better form against Scotland in Cardiff.

“We’ve taken a fair bit of flak this week and rightly so, because we didn’t play well against Ireland,” the 32-year-old said yesterday. “But I think people forget that we’ve been pretty successful in this tournament for a number of years - certainly a lot more successful than other teams.

“No doubt we were second best against Ireland on Saturday, but in 2014 we were lucky to come second against them. And then we reversed it: we had France in the next game at the stadium and we put a good performance in and got the result. So history tells us that when we have a poor performance, we tend to respond quite well.”

Those two years produced very similar results for Wales against Ireland, with last week’s 29-7 loss being only marginally better than the 26-3 defeat eight years ago. And, as Biggar said, that 2014 defeat was followed in the next round by a 27-6 win over France.

A lot has changed in the past eight years, of course, and there is no guarantee that just because a team recovered quickly then they can do the same thing now. Biggar’s squad has been severely depleted by the loss of experienced players, a factor which has placed even more responsibility on his shoulders than he normally carries Wales’s playmaker.

But the Northampton back knows his team-mates well enough to be absolutely certain that they can play far better than they did against Ireland. And, while respecting today’s opposition and noting their winning start to the Championship last week against England, he insisted that today’s game was primarily about how Wales can respond to the shortcomings that were all too visibly on display seven days ago.

“We’re under no illusions - we’re not papering over the cracks. But there’s no way that we put our best foot forward [in Dublin],” he added. “We’ve been in this position. It’s nothing new to us in terms of responding to a tough performance.

“This time of year all the experts come out, don’t they? There has been a full inquest into Welsh rugby this week, from what people have been saying. We’ve been in these situations so many times.

“We’ve had so much success in this tournament over the last decade that people just think everything has been rosy. But in 2017 we finished fifth.

“For us it’s making sure we respond in the best way possible. We’ve got to use last week. We’ve got to take that frustration out this weekend. It doesn’t matter if it’s Scotland - it’s whoever we’re playing this weekend, we have to take the frustrations of last week out on Saturday.

“We hope that the frustrations and the disappointments and the lack of energy in our performance last week is flipped on its head and we’ve got tons of all those things on Saturday.”