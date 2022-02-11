The Scottish Government’s new smoke alarm regulations have been in force since the beginning of February, but there has been mass confusion and debate surrounding the new laws.

As of February 1, 2022, all households were told to install new interlinked fire alarms meaning everyone should have alarms fitted in living rooms, in order for the property to meet “tolerable standards”, as well as in circulation spaces such as hallways and landings.

The legislation was introduced in 2019 following the Grenfell disaster but was delayed until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Scottish Labour campaigned to have the new laws further delayed after they branded the SNP’s handling of the situation as ‘shambolic’.

Scottish Labour Housing spokesman Mark Griffin expressed concerns over how the new legislation would hit homes with the poorest incomes as it was revealed the installation process could cost around £200 per household.

He also expressed concerns over home insurance policies becoming invalid if people did not meet the letter of the new law.

However, the Scottish Government revealed in January that they would be pressing ahead with the legislation despite the uncertainty saying they would allow a degree of ‘flexibility’.

The Scottish Government did not specify how long this window of flexibility would be, but after the Herald contacted insurance companies, both AXA insurance and Aviva stated they would not force its customers to instantly meet new regulations.

Last week it was revealed that nearly half of Scots are not complying with a law change.

The survey of 1000 Scots carried out for Toolstation between January 26 and 28 also found that 82% did not know that there was a grant available to help install fire alarms in the homes of the elderly and disabled too.

Ministers have said people will not be penalised if they need more time to install the alarms.

Scottish ministers rejected the calls to delay and announced that an extra £500,000 was available to help vulnerable people install the alarms.

