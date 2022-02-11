EMILIANO Boffelli scored a consolation try but Edinburgh left Dublin yet again on the back of another heavy defeat to Leinster in the URC.

Edinburgh have now lost 19 times in a row in the Irish capital and a familiar story was unfolding when they trailed 14-0 at half-time in the RDS despite a really positive start.

Connor Boyle’s sin-binning proved costly and the tries from Scott Penny and Nick McCarthy put Leinster in charge.

Edinburgh had their chances again at the start of the second half but couldn’t score when the tries were on offer.

Vakh Abdaladze added Leinster’s third try and Max Deegan touched down for the bonus point before Boffelli scored.

Mike Blair’s side were on a six-game unbeaten run in this competition before they lost to Ospreys last time out and they started well.

Boffelli went close to scoring at the end of the first relentless attack, and after he was stopped short Mesulame Kunavula forced the TMO into action, but he was penalised for double-movement when he looked to have scored a try in the ninth minute.

Leinster survived and Edinburgh openside flanker Boyle was shown a yellow card for a head-on-head collision with Ciarán Frawley.

Leinster capitalised moments later when their No 7, Penny, touched down under the posts after a few drives at the Edinburgh line in the 20th minute. Ross Byrne added the simple conversion.

Edinburgh struggled to regain the ascendency after going behind and the hosts scored again eight minutes before half-time. Deegan and Josh Murphy were involved in the build-up and McCarthy sniped to score, with Byrne again scoring the extras.

It was a 14-0 advantage now and although they had one last chance at the end of the half, the lineout was knocked on and Edinburgh survived.

Just like the first half, Edinburgh were brilliant on the resumption and loosehead prop Boan Venter came within inches of a fourth try in two games.

Ramiro Moyano was next to miss out when he knocked the ball into touch and that chance was gone as Leinster cleared their lines.

And it was Leinster who scored again in the 67th minute when Devin Toner claimed a lineout and Abdaladze pounced.

Leinster were on the hunt for a bonus point and they only had to wait four more minutes with Deegan scoring the crucial fourth effort.

But Boffelli finally got the opportunity and made no mistake with the consolation score five minutes from the end of yet another difficult night in Dublin.

Scorers: Leinster: Tries: Penny (20), McCarthy (32), Abdaladze (67), Deegan (71). Cons: R Byrne (21, 33, 73)

Edinburgh: Tries: Boffelli (75). Cons: Boffelli (76)

Referee: Adam Jones (WRU)

Scoring sequence: (Leinster first): 5-0, 7-0, 12-0, 14-0, half-time; 19-0, 24-0, 26-0, 26-5, 26-7.

Leinster: J Osborne (R Russell 73); T O’Brien, R O’Loughlin, C Frawley (H Byrne 20), D Kearney; R Byrne, N McCarthy (L McGrath 56); E Byrne (P Dooley 56), J Tracy (S Cronin 56), M Ala’alatoa (V Abdaladze 56); R Molony, J Murphy (D Toner 57); M Moloney (A Soroka 73), S Penny, M Deegan.

Edinburgh: H Immelman; R Moyano, M Currie, J Lang (C Hutchison 62), E Boffelli; C Savala (J van der Walt 73), H Pyrgos (C Shiel 57); B Venter (S Grahamslaw 69), A McBurney (D Cherry 54), LR Atalifo (J Armstrong 54); M Sykes, G Young (P Phillips 63); B Muncaster, C Boyle (K va Niekirk 73), M Kunavula.