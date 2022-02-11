LEE MCGREGOR'S eleven fight winning streak was halted by Argentina’s Diego Alberto Ruiz at London’s York Hall last night, with the bout ending in a draw.

The 25-year-old from Edinburgh remains unbeaten in his twelve fight pro career but against a durable and experienced opponent, the Scot was forced to endure one of the most physical nights of his professional career over a testing ten rounds.

This was McGregor’s first competitive appearance for six months and following the cancellation of his rematch with compatriot, Kash Farooq, took this fight at relatively short notice but the British, Commonwealth and European bantamweight champion showed few signs of rustiness, coming out firing on all cylinders from the first bell.

However, it took Ruiz, who prior to this fight had a 23-4 record, little time to hit back with the pair battling through several intense rounds.

As they settled into the fight, both made their presence felt with some accurate punching but McGregor steadily increased the pressure and looked to have edged ahead on points. However, as frantic as several of the rounds were, neither fighter was able to land anything close to a knock-out blow.

As the bell went at the end of the ten rounds, both fighters raised their hands but the bout was ruled a 95-95 draw, a decision McGregor was clearly unhappy with.

The Scot had stated in the run-up to this fight he is hoping for a world title shot later in the year and while that remains on the cards, an improved performance will be needed to get his hands on a world title belt in the coming months.