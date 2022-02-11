A FOURTH consecutive win in the URC has taken Glasgow to within a point of leaders Ulster, but they had to fight right to the end before claiming this valuable win over Munster.

The opening stages of the game were disrupted when Rufus McLean had to leave the field for an HIA which he subsequently failed, but the Warriors were soon into their stride. Duncan Weir had the first scoring chance of the night after Munster conceded a penalty just inside their own half, but his long-range effort was just off target. The stand-off then opted to go to the corner when Glasgow got another penalty in a similar position, and when the attack off the lineout was ended by a high tackle, he made no mistake from right in front of the posts.