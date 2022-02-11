SHAUN Maloney has enough experience of the highs and lows of cup football to realise just how big a challenge lies in wait for Hibernian at Arbroath tomorrow as he attempts to avoid the kind of knockout blow he suffered as a player with Celtic.

The former Scotland internationalist won the FA Cup with Wigan Athletic in 2013 but was also a member of the Celtic side, including much-heralded debutant Roy Keane, that was humbled 2-1 by Clyde in January 2006. That remains one of the tournament’s biggest-ever shocks and one Maloney would rather not repeat as manager at Hibs.

The Easter Road side travel to Gayfield on a terrible run of form that has seen them fail to win any of their last six league games. That they have also failed to score in five of those matches and have dropped to seventh in the Premiership table is an indication of the struggles Maloney and his side are currently facing.

Arbroath, by contrast, are riding high at the top of the Championship, five points clear and with just one defeat in their last 17 outings. The on-form part-timers have lost just once on their own turf all season - and that came way back on the opening day of the league campaign in July.

It all adds up to a tie that screams out ‘banana skin’, with some even suggesting an Arbroath victory would not constitute an upset. Maloney certainly acknowledges the test Hibs face against a team he believes could be on their way to the top-flight.

“That’s what makes these competitions what they are, when you play against teams in the league below,” he said, “although Arbroath at the moment look like they’ve got a really strong chance of promotion. It’s just a brilliant challenge and that’s what the cup brings. We know the difficulty of the task and it’s just a very difficult cup match.

“As a player, I had some positive experiences and I’ve had less positive days. [Clyde] can happen to any team. Anything can happen in cup competitions and that’s the beauty of it. That’s what we have to prepare for.”

Maloney arrived at Hibs with a football philosophy in mind and admits that may have to be set aside because of the conditions they are likely to face at Gayfield. However, the rookie Easter Road boss is also quick to tip his hat to opposite number Dick Campbell and his high-flying team.

“My players will be ready for the challenge,” he added. "It’s a big, big challenge but they’ll be ready for it and everything that the stadium and the environment brings. We’ve had people to [Arbroath] games recently and we know the conditions. The pitch is actually very good, but you just have to be aware that the conditions can vary pretty quickly.

“We can talk about the conditions and the stadium but, if you put that to one side and concentrate on their team, they’ve got good players. They’ve got threats, they can hurt you and in the game I watched against Kilmarnock they were very, very good at doing that. They can defend for long periods but they can also play.

"Dick’s done a fantastic job and I’ve got huge respect for that.”

Meanwhile, Demetri Mitchell’s last taste of the Scottish Cup saw him suffer a devastating knee injury against Auchinleck Talbot in February 2019 that cut short his loan spell at Hearts.

But the former Manchester United wide man is desperate to ensure he enjoys his return to the competition with Hibs.

“It’s exciting, it’s a change and it’s one we’re looking forward to,” said the 25-year-old January signing from Blackpool. “We’re not looking at it as a banana skin, but we’re not taking it lightly.

“I know they are points clear at the top of their league, but it’s more about what we do. We have to go there with the right mentality. We have to go there and fight our battles and show our levels and what we can do.

“We understand the challenge won’t be an easy one but we need to show them how good we are.”