THE rise of golf’s Højgaard twins has been so rapid, they should be sponsored by Elon Musk’s space exploration company.

With five DP World Tour wins between them since they turned professional in 2019, Nicolai and Rasmus’ explosive hurtle up the golfing order has just about generated its own G-force.

The 20-year-old Danish siblings have also generated plenty of giddy excitement. Eager observers, for instance, have already scribbled their names down as an opening foursomes pairing at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

“They have shot up like rockets,” said Claus Mølholm, the head of National Teams at the Danish Golf Union.

Mølholm was a member of the same Gyttegaard club in the Jutland region where the Højgaards developed and, in later years, he would help to nurture those talents in the Danish system as this precocious double act prospered.

“I had moved away when they were starting off but I kept hearing about these twins who were on the course every day just playing and playing,” reflected the 54-year-old of a success story which had its latest jubilant chapter last weekend when Nicolai won the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

“They were making a big impression. They finished first and second in a national short game challenge and started to become known outside of their club. Pretty soon, they were knocking on the doors of our development squads. That’s not so long ago. It’s pretty remarkable what they have achieved in that time.”

Time, indeed, thunders by, especially when you’re on the kind of upward trajectory that could be monitored in a NASA control centre.

“Their competitive instincts are incredible,” added Mølholm of a duo who helped deliver an historic Eisenhower Trophy win for Denmark in 2018.

“Whatever sport or activity you present them with, they compete. We used to have a quiz when we were away with the amateur squads and they’d be so competitive at that too. It’s part of their DNA. They have made each other better through a combination of mutual support and sibling rivalry. It’s a mix of everything.”

Danish golf is in fine fettle these days. Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Emily Kristine Pedersen were part of the European team that won the Solheim Cup last year while Christoffer Bring is the reigning European Amateur champion. Marcus Helligkilde topped the European Challenge Tour rankings in 2021 with JB Hansen and Jeff Winther both winning on the DP World Tour.

In this unpredictable game, where supreme, natural talents can disappear off the face of the earth before you can utter the words, ‘I was convinced they’d be a star’, the Højgaard twins continue to justify the hype and expectation.

“I think we knew we had potential superstars but nothing is guaranteed in golf,” admitted Mølholm. “We tried to ease the burden on their shoulders as we know golf has so many hurdles to get past. When they helped us win the Eisenhower Trophy, we hoped they would take that on to the tour. But you never know. A lot of players take time to develop and establish themselves as professionals. It can be quite rare to have players performing this well at such a young age.”

There’s no one-size-fits-all model for player development and the amateur-to-pro transition can be a treacherous one. However, Mølholm feels the Danish system, bolstered by all sorts of high-tech data analysis and bio-dynamics, has had its benefits for the nation’s golfing flagbearers.

“They have to take the credit for what they have achieved but I like to think the coaching and programmes we provided helped fine tune that talent,” said Mølholm. “We had training camps with a mix of male and female players and the professionals would come into that camp with us. Funnily enough our latest crop of 15 to 16-year-olds were with the twins in the UAE recently. It wasn’t that long ago that Nicolai and Rasmus were part of that junior squad and learning from tour professionals. Now, they are the role models and they are very aware of that status. They remember what they saw as teenagers and they want to make sure the next ones learn from them too.”

The production line, it seems, is ticking along nicely. “We are a small golf country but we have a few more talented others coming through,” said Mølholm. “They may not develop quite as quickly as the twins, though.”

The Højgaards have set a formidable pace.