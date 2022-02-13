ALLAN JOHNSTON and his assistant Sandy Clark have departed Queen of the South after the pair agreed to mutually terminate their contracts with the Championship club.
The Dumfries side are bottom of the second tier and are four points adrift from Dunfermline in ninth - having played one fewer game - following Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Morton.
"It’s sad but we are in a results business and four wins in 24 isn’t good enough," chairman Billy Hewitson told the club's website.
Management team depart. > https://t.co/mNLxkrvDlR pic.twitter.com/3p5kzaCmXp— Queen of the South (@OfficialQosFC) February 13, 2022
"The players were giving everything for them, but we felt it was time for a change to try to push us up the table. We would like to thank both Allan and Sandy for their efforts."
Johnston wished the team well as they begin the process of searching for hs successor.
"It’s disappointing," he said. "Queens are a great club and I have enjoyed my time with them as a player and a manager.
"We all want them to be successful and I wish them well and hope that they have a strong end to the season and stay in the Championship."
Veteran midfielder Willie Gibson has been placed in charge of the first team in the interim.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.