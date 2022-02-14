ST Mirren players celebrate their first trophy of note in 21 years when they easily disposed of Bristol City in the Anglo-Scottish final at Love Street in April 1980. The Saints, leading 2-0 from the first leg, defeated City 3-1 for a 5-1 aggregate. Doug Somner scored twice, the other goal coming from Alan Logan. “We can now build on this success”, said their elated manager, Jim Clunie. “I was very pleased for all the players. They had worked so hard this season and this was a reward for their effort. The fans were simply magic, simply tremendous”.
