CHRIS SUTTON has criticised Aberdeen for their 'short-term' thinking after the Dons parted ways with manager Stephen Glass after 11 months.
Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Fir Park that put Aberdeen's Scottish Cup hopes to bed proved to be the final straw as the players were booed off the park.
With the Pittodrie side without a win in five and languishing in ninth place in the Scottish Premiership, chairman Dave Cormack has opted to push the button and find a new management team.
However, Sutton thinks that Cormack has acted rashly by getting rid of Glass as the former Celtic striker insisted the 45-year-old deserved more time to try and turn things around.
"Football is brutal," Sutton wrote on Twitter. "I feel sorry for Stephen Glass.
"I’m not saying things have been great this season at Aberdeen but he should have been given more time to turn things around.
"They have underachieved but another short-termist, quick-fix approach with this sacking."
