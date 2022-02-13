Supermarket giant Asda said it had "taken on board" the comments by anti-poverty campaigner Jack Monroe after she highlighted budget food price hikes.

The cook and author has been urging supermarkets to make value food ranges more widely available after highlighting the inflation in products such as rice and value ranges being removed from shelves in her local Asda in Shoeburyness, Essex, last month.

She tweeted that in January 2021 the cheapest pasta was 29p for 500g. It had increased to 70p amid the cost of living crisis.

Monroe also highlighted that the cheapest rice in the Asda branch in January 2021 was 45p for a 1kg bag which had increased to £1 for 500g.

Asda confirmed that it will stock its full Smart Price and Farm Stores ranges in all 581 food stores and online to provide customers on a budget with more value choices.

The supermarket currently stocks 150 Smart Price and Farm Stores products in 300 stores and will introduce all 200 products in these value ranges to all food stores by March 1.

Ms Monroe tweeted on Saturday that a pasta bag was available for 29p and rice had returned to 45p for a kilogram bag.

The campaigner also posted pictures of baked bean tins and canned spaghetti which had returned to last year’s prices.

She tweeted: “I’ve cried in supermarkets plenty in the last 10 years. Putting back jam that had crept up by sixpence, meaning SB and I faced a week of bone dry toast. Trying to work out what to put back, what to do without, out of a tenner’s worth of groceries that weren’t enough to start with.

“I’ve cried tears of humiliation when a shelf-edge label turned out to be advertising an expired promotion, tipping my shopping over what I could afford from the six pounds or so in change – the only money I had in the world – in my hand.

“And today I cried, quietly, to myself, in Asda, as the enormity of all of the last few weeks finally sank in among all the white labels in my shopping basket.

“So I guess I just wanted to say thanks to everyone at Asda who has worked really hard over the last few weeks to bring the missing Smart Price products back.”

Asda said it had already taken steps to make its value ranges more accessible by increasing the number of products available online.

The supermarket said it has added 100 Smart Price and Farm Stores products to its website this week, increasing the total online range to 187 products, and this will rise to 200 by the end of February.

Meg Farren, Asda’s Chief Customer Officer, said: “We want to help our customers’ budgets stretch further and have taken on board the comments about the availability of our Smart Price range made by Jack Monroe. We are taking steps to put our full Smart Price and Farm Stores ranges in store and online to make these products as accessible as possible.”