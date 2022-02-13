POLICE assist a fan injured as violence flared at a Hibs-Hearts Scottish Cup quarter-final tie at Easter Road in March 1979. More than 40 arrests were made.

At least one policeman was knocked to the ground and had to be helped from the terracing. Several young fans at the front of the crowd were struck by missiles. The Glasgow Herald said Hearts could be in trouble with the SFA “because of the mindless morons who wear the maroon and profess to support the club”.

Hibs won a stormy game by two goals to one.