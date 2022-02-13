THERE was a heady cocktail of emotions coursing through Sione Tuipulotu’s nervous system on Saturday night.

The Scotland centre was understandably delighted to have made his first Six Nations start at one of the great cathedrals of world rugby, with his father – Fohe – having jetted in to be in the crowd at the Principality Stadium, And the 25-year-old should be generally satisfied with his own tidy performance.

Earmarked as a rising star in his native Australia when he made his Super Rugby debut for the Melbourne rebels as a 19-year-old back in 2016, Tuipulotu’s career didn’t really kick on from there until he arrived at Glasgow Warriors last summer following a stint playing in Japan.

Although the former Australia Under-20s star’s conversion has come later in life, Tuipulotu – who qualifies to wear the thistle through his Greenock-born maternal grandmother – insists that his sense of pride at playing for Scotland is all the more intense because he has moved out of his comfort zone to realise that goal.

“It has been a rapid rise,” he reflected. “To get my first start in the Six Nations, I found myself getting a bit emotional just at the journey over the past six months. I’ve been living away from my family and that’s been really tough for me.

“So, just to get this chance, I was so grateful to be part of it. My old man was actually in the crowd with some of my other family. It meant a lot to me to be out there and to represent Scotland.

“My Dad was always planning to come over for the Six Nations whether I was selected or not. He’s happy to be here and I’m happy to have him over. He’s loving it. He’ll be here for the rest of the Six Nations. He’s on a bit of a world tour.”

While it was a proud day which will live long in the memory for both father and son, there is no escaping the overriding sense of regret that Scotland did not manage to build on their encouraging victory over England last weekend against a depleted Welsh team who were missing over 600 caps worth of experience to injury.

You can’t help but wonder if Saturday wasn’t the day for Scotland to end its long losing run in Cardiff which stretches back to 2002, then when are they going to do it?

“It was a tough one to take,” Tuipulotu acknowledged. “We didn’t underestimate Wales at all. A lot was said about how we hadn’t come here and won for 20 years so although we were confident that we could win, I don’t think there was ever a time when that became over-confidence.

“To be honest, I didn’t really know how many caps they were missing. When I looked at the team, I saw a quality outfit. So, of course we’re disappointed. It’s a missed opportunity. But we’re going to bounce back.

“We’ll go home now, and we’ll try to take it all with us into the next game against France in two weeks’ time.”

“I think any team has an advantage when they’re playing at home, it’s similar to us when we’re at Murrayfield, but the way the game was going, they just found a way of sticking in there – especially when we had the lead,” he added.

“When they had momentum offensively, they were able to build on it. Ultimately, they’ve pipped us in the end.

“But Hoggy [Scotland captain Stuart Hogg] hit the nail on the head in the changing room after the game when he said there’s still a long way to go in this Six Nations and we’re looking forward to getting back out there in our next game.”

Tuipulotu was Scotland’s third top carrier on Saturday – behind Hogg and centre partner Chris Harris – with 67 metres made, and he did okay in defence although the official match stats indicate that he missed two tackles.

He did enough to retain his place in the side, but Cam Redpath is now another week closer to full match fitness following an injury disrupted 12 months since his debut at the start of the 2021 Six Nations, so there is a good chance that Tuipulotu wull lose his place in the starting XV as head coach Gregor Townsend looks to spice things up for the visit to Murrayfield of Grand Slam chasing France on Saturday 26th February.