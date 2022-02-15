Nicola Sturgeon is set to give her weekly Covid update in parliament today.

Last week the First Minister confirmed baseline Coronavirus restrictions will remain in place.

At FMQs she also confirmed that face masks would no longer be required for secondary pupils from February 28.

She told MSPs: "On Tuesday the advisory sub-group on education met to discuss a number of issues including the use of face coverings.

"It also said the next stage in the phased approach could begin after the February half-term break, starting with the removal of the requirement to wear face coverings in the classroom. The subgroup has advised that this change should apply to both pupils and staff in classrooms and take affect from 28 February."

Taking regular lateral flow tests before seeing others is still highly recommended as it will help “to stem transmission”.

“As well as reducing our own individual risk of getting Covid and therefore helping to stem transmission overall, these basic measures will also provide some reassurance for those who are at the highest risk of serious illness if they get Covid,” she said.

“It is important that everyone gets to benefit from a return to greater normality.

“So collective behaviours that could force those at highest risk into effective isolation while the rest of us get back to enjoying normal life would not be acceptable.”

When is Nicola Sturgeon’s next Covid update?





Nicola Sturgeon is due to give a Covid update on Tuesday, February 14. This will take place at the usual time of 2pm.

How to watch Nicola Sturgeon’s next Covid update?





You can watch the Covid update on the Scottish Parliament TV website here.

It will also be live-streamed across the Scottish Parliament social media accounts, including Facebook and Twitter.