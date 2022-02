We all know Cabernet, Merlot, Chardonnay, Riesling and the like, and most of us are familiar with regional terms like Bordeaux, Rioja, Chianti and the Rhone, but how comfortable are you with the lesser known wines?

It was only 30 odd years ago that Malbec would have been classed as a lesser known variety. In more recent decades, you could add Petit Syrah or Durif as it is also known. In truth, there are plenty of exciting options out there, many of them hiding in plain sight in blends, but quite a few of them are now available as single grape varieties.