The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for wind in parts of Scotland. This follows a yellow alert that was issued for the whole of Scotland.
The amber warning covers Dumfries and Galloway, Lothian & Borders, Central, Tayside and Fife and Strathclyde.
It is set to be in place from 6pm on Wednesday, February 16 until 9am Thursday 17.
The yellow warning across the country is in place from 3pm on February 16 until 8pm the following evening.
Very high winds are forecasted as possible injuries and danger to life could ensue from flying debris near coasts.
What is an amber weather warning?
According to the Met Office, you can expect the following during an amber weather warning for wind:
- Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, and some roads and bridges are likely to close, leading to longer journey times and cancellations.
- Probably some fallen trees and damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
- There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties
The Met Office said: “Very strong westerly winds are expected to develop across western Scotland and northern Northern Ireland late Wednesday and extend eastward across southern Scotland and northern England during the evening.
“There is still some uncertainty in the timing and location of the strongest winds but there is the potential for inland wind gusts of 70-80 mph in places. Gusts of 80-90 mph are possible around exposed coasts and hills.”
Visit the Met Office website for up-to-date information on UK weather warnings.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.