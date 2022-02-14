A 65-year-old man has died following a fatal crash in the early hours of Monday morning.
The incident happened around 0.05am on Monday, February 14, on Bathgate Road, Blackburn, near to the junction with Ladeside Road, outside the Happy Valley Hotel.
The accident involved a pedestrian and a taxi, a Black Mercedes Vito.
The pedestrian sustained life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he was pronounced dead.
Police are now appealing to anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch.
Sergeant Jennifer Forbes said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died and we are continuing our enquiries to find out the full circumstances of what happened.
“I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and seen what happened to get in touch. Likewise, if you were driving and have dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation.”
Anyone with information that could assist officers is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0031 of Monday, 14 February, 2022.
